32 women rescued after police raid at Bengaluru pub; 6 arrested

The police booked the pub's owner as well as the manager under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the police, the women in the pub were made to dress indecently and were made to perform obscene acts. (Representational Image)

Bengaluru: A well-known pub in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar was raided on Tuesday and 32 women were rescued. Six people were also arrested after the Jeevanbhima Nagar police raided the bar.

The pub, located on 80-ft road in Indiranagar, is a bustling locality with a vibrant nightlife.

According to the police, the women in the pub were made to dress indecently and were made to perform obscene acts, a report in NDTV said.

"Bengaluru Raided a pub on 80-feet road in Indiranagar, rescued 32 women who were made to be dressed indecently and involved in obscene acts, booked case against management of the pub...," Ajay Hilori, Deputy Commissioner of Police in Bengaluru East said on Twitter.

The police have filed a complaint against the management of the pub manager under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.