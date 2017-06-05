The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jun 05, 2017 | Last Update : 11:36 AM IST

India, Crime

CBI carries out searches at residence of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy

Published : Jun 5, 2017, 11:17 am IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2017, 11:18 am IST

CBI said the agency is carrying out searches at four places in the national capital and Dehradun.

NDTV founder Prannoy Roy. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 NDTV founder Prannoy Roy. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday carried out searches at the residence of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy in New Delhi and in Dehradun for allegedly causing loss to a private bank.

The agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank, CBI sources said.

They said the agency is carrying out searches at four places in the national capital and Dehradun.

