CBI carries out searches at residence of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy

CBI said the agency is carrying out searches at four places in the national capital and Dehradun.

New Delhi: The CBI on Monday carried out searches at the residence of NDTV founder Prannoy Roy in New Delhi and in Dehradun for allegedly causing loss to a private bank.

The agency has registered a case against Roy, his wife Radhika and RRPR Holdings for allegedly causing a loss of Rs 48 crore to ICICI Bank, CBI sources said.

