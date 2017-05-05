The Asian Age | News

Friday, May 05, 2017

India, Crime

Supreme Court rules death for Nirbhaya gangrape convicts

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 5, 2017, 2:21 pm IST
Updated : May 5, 2017, 2:44 pm IST

The four convicted in the case had approached the SC against the Delhi HC's order that had confirmed death penalty awarded by trial court.

Delhi gangrape convicts Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta (face covered), Vinay and Mukesh Singh (R). (Photo: File)
 Delhi gangrape convicts Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta (face covered), Vinay and Mukesh Singh (R). (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Ruling that the rape of Nirbhaya was “a barbaric incident”, one that had created a “tsunami of shock” in the country, the Supreme Court on Friday awarded death to four men convicted in the 2012 gruesome crime in New Delhi.

Six men had raped the medical student on the night of December 16, 2012 in a bus she had taken home with a male friend. One of the six, prime accused Ram Singh, committed suicide in Tihar Jail in 2015. Another accused, a juvenile at the time of the crime, walked free later that year.

'Looking at the serious injuries... the severe nature of offence committed by the convicts, we are upholding the sentence,' the Supreme Court said on Friday, upholding the death sentences already given to the four by a trial court as well as the Delhi High Court.

While ruling in favour of death, Justice R Bhanumati said there should be systematic education of children to ensure they respect women. Justice Bhanumati quoted Swami Vivekananda on how tradition should enrich society with knowledge and understanding to ensure justice for women.

Representing the convicts, lawyer A P Singh was critical of the sentence, stating: “Samaaj mein message dene ke liye kisi ko phansi nahi de sakte; human rights ki dhajiyaan udd gayi.” (You cannot hang someone to send a message to society. What about human rights? Singh said he would be filing a review petition soon.

The 23-year-old paramedic was brutally assaulted and raped by the six in a moving bus in south Delhi and thrown out of the vehicle with her male friend on the night of December 16, 2012. She later died of her injuries. Nirbhaya was not only raped and beaten, but was also ‘violated with a metal rod.’

“It appears to be that a rod was inserted into her and it was pulled out with so much force that the act brought out her intestines... That is probably the only thing that explains such severe damage to her intestines,” a doctor from Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where Nirbhaya was undergoing treatment, had told the media.

The Delhi High Court, in its verdict on March 13, 2014, observed that their offence fell in the 'rarest of rare' category and had upheld the death sentence awarded to them by the trial court. 

The woman had undergone multiple surgeries, where portions of her intestine, which had turned gangrenous, were removed. Doctors had said only five percent of her intestine was inside her when she arrived at the medical facility. She had died in a Singapore hospital on December 29 that year.

The four convicts -- Mukesh, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh -- had approached the Supreme Court against the high court's order which had confirmed the death penalty awarded to them by the trial court.

During the hearing, advocates A P Singh and M L Sharma, representing the four convicts, said they should be given a chance to reform and considering the mitigating factors, the court should not award them death penalty. They also raised questions about the evidence collected by the police in the matter.

Tags: nirbhaya gangrape case, supreme court, death penalty, sexual offences
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

