Confident that SC will give justice to our daughter: Nirbhaya's parents

The SC is, on Friday, set to pronounce verdict on appeals filed by four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape case.

New Delhi: With Supreme Court set to pronounce verdict on the appeals filed by four death row convicts against death penalty in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case on Friday, the parents of the victim said they are sure that the apex court will award death sentence to the guilty.

Nirbhaya's mother said that she has full faith in the judiciary and is sure that the apex court, through its ruling, will give justice to her daughter.

"We have full faith in the judicial system and I am sure that the Supreme Court will announce death sentence in its verdict for the guilty. I am sure the Supreme Court will give justice to my daughter. This will set an example for the world," said Nirbhaya's mother.

Nirbhaya's father also said that he is sure of the fact that the apex court will award death sentence to the convicts.

"They will be awarded death sentence. Leave Supreme Court, even God will not forgive such people," said Nirbhaya's father .

The matter is being heard by the apex court bench headed by Justice Dipak Misra and consisting of Justices R Banumathi and Ashok Bhushan.

The convicts - Akshay, Pawan, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh - challenged the Delhi High Court order which had sentenced them to the gallows.

Earlier, the trial court also had sentenced all the four convicts to death penalty.

It is being expected that the Supreme Court would not grant relief to the accused as Justice Dipak Misra doesn't hesitate to give a death sentence and is exceedingly sensitive to women's rights and liberties.

He has upheld rape as depravity and not curable and recently, passed a woman friendly judgement saying that "no woman can be compelled to love; she always has right to say no".

One of the accused, Ram Singh hanged himself in prison, while another person, who was a juvenile at the time of the crime, was convicted in August last year and will serve the maximum sentence of three years in a reform home.

The brutal crime against Nirbhaya had created public furore for a more stringent law to deal with sex crimes against women.

The 23-year-old was brutally assaulted and raped by six persons on a moving bus in South Delhi and thrown out of the vehicle with her male friend on the night of December 16, 2012.

She died days later in a Singapore hospital on December 29. 2012.