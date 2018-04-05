Upset over marrying man from different community, family kills 24-yr-old woman

On Thursday morning, the family members allegedly killed the woman by attacking her with a tool used to cut sugarcane plants, Ingle said.

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman was on Thursday allegedly killed in Barwani by her family, who were apparently unhappy with her for marrying a man from another community, police said.

The woman's father was arrested in connection with the incident, while her mother and brother are on the run.

The victim, Sarla Mali, had married Pankaj Mali, who belongs to a different community, about a year ago and since then her family was unhappy with her, sub-inspector at the Khetia police station, Rajendra Ingle, said.

The police took the woman's father into custody, Devidas Koli (55), while her mother Tulsibai (50) and brother Hiralal (25) are on the run, he said.

A murder case under the Indian Penal Code was registered following the incident, he said.

The police launched a search for the absconding family members and was trying to ascertain the role of each of the accused in the crime, the official added.