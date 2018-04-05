The Asian Age | News

Upset over marrying man from different community, family kills 24-yr-old woman

PTI
Published : Apr 5, 2018, 4:51 pm IST
Updated : Apr 5, 2018, 4:49 pm IST

The victim's brother on Wednesday brought her to the family home at Khetia town from a nearby village where she used to live with her husband, on the pretext that their mother was ill. (Photo: File | Representational)
Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A 24-year-old woman was on Thursday allegedly killed in Barwani by her family, who were apparently unhappy with her for marrying a man from another community, police said.

The woman's father was arrested in connection with the incident, while her mother and brother are on the run.

The victim, Sarla Mali, had married Pankaj Mali, who belongs to a different community, about a year ago and since then her family was unhappy with her, sub-inspector at the Khetia police station, Rajendra Ingle, said.

The woman's brother on Wednesday brought her to the family home at Khetia town from a nearby village where she used to live with her husband, on the pretext that their mother was ill.

On Thursday morning, the family members allegedly killed the woman by attacking her with a tool used to cut sugarcane plants, Ingle said.

The police took the woman's father into custody, Devidas Koli (55), while her mother Tulsibai (50) and brother Hiralal (25) are on the run, he said.

A murder case under the Indian Penal Code was registered following the incident, he said.

The police launched a search for the absconding family members and was trying to ascertain the role of each of the accused in the crime, the official added.

Tags: crimes against women, honour killing, murder
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

