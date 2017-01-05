The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jan 05, 2017

India, Crime

Rajasthan: 15-yr-old raped, brutally beaten up by 2 men, serious

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 5, 2017, 10:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2017, 10:47 am IST

The girl has suffered 85 per cent damage to her backbone and is undergoing treatment at a Jaipur hospital.

Two men allegedly raped a minor girl and tried to kill her by running her over with a motorbike. (Representational image)
 Two men allegedly raped a minor girl and tried to kill her by running her over with a motorbike. (Representational image)

Jaipur: Two men allegedly raped a minor girl and tried to kill her by running her over with a motorbike. The incident took place on December 24 in Sarangsar town of Rajasthan’s Churu district, but it came to light when the girl, who is in serious condition, was referred a hospital in Jaipur.

Sources said that the two accused took the a 15-year-old girl to a plantation in their local village of Sandwa and allegedly raped her. When she cried out for help, the accused severely beat her up and even damaged her eyes. They even allegedly ran a bike over her in an attempt to kill her.

The girl was left for dead along the road and spent the night in excruciating pain, said police. Doctors at Sawai Man Singh Hospital, where the girl has been undergoing treatment, said that 85 per cent of her backbone is damaged. Her ribs and vocal cords have also been damaged.

After the incident came to light, angry villagers protested and locked the private school where the girl is studying. One of the accused is the owner of the school while the other one is his relative.

Police, on Wednesday, arrested the accused based on a complaint filed by the girl’s father who reported the matter on Monday night.

