India, Crime

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jan 5, 2017, 5:48 pm IST
Updated : Jan 5, 2017, 6:24 pm IST

This was clearly a heinous crime, said the commissioner, warning that there would be no mercy if such a situation repeats itself.

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)
Bengaluru: Assuring that they would show no mercy to those violating the dignity of a woman, the Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested.

Revealing details of those arrested, Bengaluru police commissioner Praveen Sood told the media in a press conference, “A group of 6 people planned the attack. The main accused Aiyappa is an ITI student and also works as a delivery boy. He did not have any connection with the victim other than that they stayed close by. Two other accomplices have also been identified, and will be arrested soon.”

The three other men arrested include a driver, helper, a delivery boy.  

The accused were stalking the victim for days, and on New Year, after the party, they planned to follow her and molest her, Sood said, warning that there would be no mercy on accused if such a situation repeats itself.

Thanking a resident of the area for coming forward with video evidence regarding the case, Sood said that a suo moto case was registered on January 3, as he did not find the need to talk to the victim.

“What we saw in the video convinced us beyond all doubt that this was a heinous crime and we did not waste time to look for the victim or contact her. We immediately constituted a team and they were working continuously for 48 hours,” he said.

Tags: kammanahalli, molestation, bengaluru, new year molestation
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

