Wednesday, Dec 04, 2019 | Last Update : 03:13 AM IST

India, Crime

Girl raped, shot dead, burnt in Bihar’s Buxar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Dec 4, 2019, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Dec 4, 2019, 2:04 am IST

According to the Buxar police, the killers used stubble from the nearby fields and petrol to burn the dead body.

A forensic team and a dog squad have also been pressed into service to assist the police in the investigation.
 A forensic team and a dog squad have also been pressed into service to assist the police in the investigation.

Patna: The burnt dead body of a young woman was recovered on Tuesday in Kukudha village in Buxar district of Bihar.

The local police suspect that the girl, who appears to be a minor, was shot dead and burnt after being allegedly raped by the criminals.

According to the Buxar police, the killers used stubble from the nearby fields and petrol to burn the dead body.

“Burnt dead body of a young girl has been recovered and we are trying to find the motive behind the incident. Empty bullet shell has also been recovered from the spot. Anything more about the case can be said after we receive the detailed post – mortem report. We are also trying to trace all those who have been involved in the incident”,  Buxar Superintendent of Police Upendra Verma said.

Sources from Buxar said that a five-member team has been constituted to conduct post-mortem and submit a report within 24 hours.

A forensic team and a dog squad have also been pressed into service to assist the police in the investigation.

Reports suggest that the state administration has also asked the Buxar police to submit their findings on the case at the earliest.

“We will make every possible effort that the criminals involved in the case get a stricter punishment. I want to assure that no one will be spared”, Senior JD(U) leader and minister Neeraj Kumar told this newspaper.

Tags: rape cases, buxar rape case

Latest From India

Indian Navy personnel display their skills during a rehearsal for Navy Day celebrations in Mumbai.

Operation Talwar: How the Navy silently contributed to Kargil win

The only measure undertaken by the MP government to mitigate the environmental problems was the compilation of around 337 metric tons of chemical waste of the factory and their storage in a godown at the disaster site.

Bhopal still awaits toxic junk disposal 35 yrs after tragedy

(Photo: Pixabay)

Tajik envoy seeks to boost ties with India

The revelation comes close on the heels of reports of a PLA research vessel forced by the Indian Navy to return from the exclusive economic zone off Andaman & Nicobar Islands recently. (Photo: Representational Image)

Chinese Navy presence grows in Indian Ocean

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham