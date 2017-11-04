The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Nov 04, 2017

India, Crime

Bank manager threatens, rapes 20-yr-old Russian woman in UP; held

PTI
Published : Nov 4, 2017, 2:52 pm IST
Updated : Nov 4, 2017, 2:54 pm IST

The woman, who came to India on September 17, befriended the suspect on Facebook.

The Russian woman alleged that on September 22 she was taken to a house, where she was raped and that her ordeal continued since then. (Photo: File/Representational)
 The Russian woman alleged that on September 22 she was taken to a house, where she was raped and that her ordeal continued since then. (Photo: File/Representational)

Mathura: The branch manager of a nationalised bank was arrested for allegedly raping a 20-year-old Russian woman repeatedly since she came to India in September after they forged a friendship on Facebook, a senior police officer said.

“The manager of UCO Bank’s Vrindaban branch, Mahendra Prasad Singh, has been arrested based on a complaint filed by the woman,” deputy superintendent of police Vijay Shanker Mishra said Friday.

The woman has been sent for medical examination.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that the banker “threatened me with dire consequences” if she disclosed his act to anyone.

According to the FIR, she came into contact with Singh through Facebook on November, 2016.

They had frequent conversations afterwards. On his advice, she came to India on September 17 and stayed in the temple town of Vrindavan, according to the FIR.

She alleged that on September 22 she was taken to a house, where she was raped and that her ordeal continued since then.

She said that the complaint was filed after she met another Russian woman who counselled her to do so.

