The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Oct 04, 2017 | Last Update : 02:33 PM IST

India, Crime

2 Sadhvis file plea in Punjab and Haryana HC, seek life imprisonment for Ram Rahim

ANI
Published : Oct 4, 2017, 1:12 pm IST
Updated : Oct 4, 2017, 1:12 pm IST

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 30 lakh for raping two women 15 years back.

On September 27, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct investigations into the properties of Ram Rahim. (Photo: PTI/File)
 On September 27, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct investigations into the properties of Ram Rahim. (Photo: PTI/File)

Chandigarh: Two Dera Sadhvis on Wednesday filed their pleas in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking life imprisonment to rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh instead of a 20-year-jail.

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 30 lakh for raping two women 15 years back after being held guilty on charges of rape.

Read: Ram Rahim sentenced to 20 years in jail for rape, fined Rs 30 lakh in 2 cases

On September 27, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct investigations into the properties of Ram Rahim.

The court ordered to scan both movable and immovable assets.

The whole rape case came to light when in April 2002, and then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee received an anonymous letter from Dera Sadhvi that she was being raped by the Ram Rahim. 

Tags: dera sadhvis, punjab and haryana high court, life imprisonment, gurmeet ram rahim singh
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Patient watches Baahubali 2 as doctors successfully perform her brain surgery

2

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Manipur vegetable vendor’s son Jeakson Singh's road to glory

3

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Age cheats under scanner

4

Honor launches Holly 4 in India for Rs 11,999

5

Chemical found around star deals blow to search for aliens

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

For three consecutive nights during the Mid-Autumn Festival a 67 meter long 'fire dragon' wends its way in fire, smoke and festive fury through the backstreets of Tai Hang. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong: Tai Hang villagers bring to life centuries-old fire dragon dance ritual

Pagoda festivals are common annual events similar to western cultural carnivals and fairs. (Photo: AP)

Buddhist devotees offer prayers during Myanmar's Pagoda Festival

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham