2 Sadhvis file plea in Punjab and Haryana HC, seek life imprisonment for Ram Rahim

Chandigarh: Two Dera Sadhvis on Wednesday filed their pleas in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, seeking life imprisonment to rape convict and Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh instead of a 20-year-jail.

Ram Rahim was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 30 lakh for raping two women 15 years back after being held guilty on charges of rape.

On September 27, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed Income Tax department and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to conduct investigations into the properties of Ram Rahim.

The court ordered to scan both movable and immovable assets.

The whole rape case came to light when in April 2002, and then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee received an anonymous letter from Dera Sadhvi that she was being raped by the Ram Rahim.