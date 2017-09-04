Urtan coal block scam: JSPL confirms to have provided documentary evidence

The Special CBI court granted bail to Jindal, along with three others, on condition of furnishing a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

New Delhi: After industrialist and former Congress parliamentarian Naveen Jindal was granted bail by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in connection with the alleged irregularities pertaining to the Urtan North Coal Block in Madhya Pradesh, a statement was released by the Jindal Steel and Power (JSPL) on Monday stating that the company cooperated with law enforcement agencies and provided documentary evidence that would have entirely negated the "baseless allegations of misrepresentation."

The statement read, "The JSPL has, throughout the investigation process, cooperated with the law enforcement agencies and provided documentary evidence that would have entirely negated these baseless allegations of misrepresentation. The alleged misrepresentation in the Feedback Form of land acquired for the JSPL's proposed steel plant in Jharkhand is baseless, as the company had completed the lawful acquisition of this land before the issuance of the allocation letter itself."

"The JSPL emphatically states that these allegations made out against it are entirely false, misconceived and devoid of any merits. We at the JSPL are confident that truth will prevail during the course of the judicial proceedings," the statement further added.

The next hearing will be held on October 31.