Delhi love affair: Boy shoots girlfriend over loyalty issues, kills self

While the boy died on the spot, the girl was immediately admitted to a nearby local hospital, where her condition is reported as critical.

The police have also recovered a suicide note from the boy from which they suspected that the deceased had an affair with the injured girl. (Photo: File/Representational)

New Delhi : A boy shot his girlfriend and later committed suicide by shooting himself dead in an alleged love affair case.

The incident was reported around 8 pm near the Coronation Park of New Delhi 's Mukherjee Nagar.

According to police, the assailant, identified as Sonu, was riding on a bike and the girl was on a scooter, when the two got involved in a fight after which the boy first took a shot at the girl and later, turned the gun on himself.

While the boy died on the spot, the girl was immediately admitted to a nearby local hospital, where her condition is reported as critical.

The police have also recovered a suicide note from the boy from which they suspected that the deceased had an affair with the injured girl.

But Sonu surmised that the girl had sneaking feelings for someone else after which he attempted to kill the girl and also committed suicide.