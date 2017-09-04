The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 04, 2017

India, Crime

UP: After Gorakhpur, oxygen shortage kills 49 children in Farrukhabad

Published : Sep 4, 2017, 11:53 am IST
An FIR has been lodged against the Chief Medical Officer and the CMS on Sunday night by the city magistrate, official sources said.

City Magistrate, Jayendra Kumar Jain and SDM Ajit Kumar Singh said that a probe found that deaths were due to lack of oxygen. (Photo: ANI)
Farrukhabad (UP): In yet another incident after Baba Raghav Das Medical College and Hospital tragedy, Forty-nine children died at the district hospital at Farrukhabad due to alleged lack of oxygen.

An FIR has been lodged against the Chief Medical Officer and the Chief Medical Superintendent on Sunday night by the city magistrate, official sources said.

After local channels reported the death of 49 children in the hospital, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office took cognisance of the matter and directed District Magistrate Ravindra Kumar to conduct a probe.

The probe confirmed deaths due to shortage of oxygen, Kumar said. The FIR was registered against the CMO and CMS for their alleged laxity, he said.

City Magistrate, Jayendra Kumar Jain and SDM Ajit Kumar Singh said the probe found that deaths were due to lack of oxygen.

The death of children in the Farrukhabad hospital comes after at least 30 children died in a state-run hospital in Gorakhpur on August 10-11 amid allegations of oxygen shortage.

