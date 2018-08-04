The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Aug 04, 2018 | Last Update : 03:26 PM IST

India, Crime

Woman chokes to death after husband stuffs glue in her mouth, nose

PTI
Published : Aug 4, 2018, 2:45 pm IST
Updated : Aug 4, 2018, 3:03 pm IST

The accused had asked his two sons to go outside the house before killing her and she was found only when one of the sons returned home.

The boy told the police that his father was a drunkard and often quarreled with his mother as well as attempting to poison his mother in the past. (Representational image)
 The boy told the police that his father was a drunkard and often quarreled with his mother as well as attempting to poison his mother in the past. (Representational image)

Vidisha: A 35-year-old woman died of suffocation after her husband allegedly stuffed a strong adhesive in her mouth, nose and eyes here, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at their residence in Rajput Colony here on Friday, police said.

"The victim, Durga Bai, suffocated to death after her husband Halkeram Kushwaha stuffed a strong adhesive, used for sticking broken items, in her mouth, nose and eyes," Kotwali police station inspector R N Sharma said.

Before committing the crime, the accused asked his two sons to go outside the house and used the glue to kill his wife, he added.

The incident came to light when one of their minor sons returned home in the evening and found his mother lying motionless, the inspector said.

"The 15-year-old boy lodged a police complaint, following which Halkeram was booked for murder and a search was launched to nab him," Sharma added.

The boy told the police that his father was a drunkard and often quarreled with his mother. He also informed the police that the accused had even tried to poison his mother in the past.

In a similar case reported in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh in May 2016, a woman had allegedly used the same adhesive on her drunkard husband's eyes while he was asleep.

Tags: husband murders wife, crime, woman suffocated
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Vidisha

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham