TRS MP's son booked for sexually assaulting 11 nursing students

Police said that they received a complaint from 11 students of Shaankary College of nursing, which is run by Srinivas' son Sanjay.

As per the victims, Sanjay sexually harassed them several times. (Representational Image)

Nizamabad: A case has been registered against the son of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Member of Parliament (MP) D Srinivas on charges of allegedly sexually assaulting 11 nursing students.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Nizambad North, said that they received a complaint from 11 students of Shaankary College of nursing, which is run by Srinivas' son Sanjay.

He was also the former mayor of Nizamabad.

As per the victims, Sanjay sexually harassed them several times.

The victims also approached Telangana Home Minister Naini Narshimha Reddy for the same.

The case has been registered against Sanjay, under sections 354, 506, 509 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

"We are investigating the case. Further details will be known after the investigation completes," ACP said.