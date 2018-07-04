The Asian Age | News



Transgender students to get seat reservation in colleges, universities in Kerala

PTI
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 6:27 pm IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 6:27 pm IST

The objective of the move is to provide marginalised group better opportunities for higher education and bring them to forefront of society.

 A recent survey conducted by the Mission has found that around 50 per cent members of the transgender community survive on a monthly income of Rs 1,000 or less. (Photo: File | Representational)

Thiruvanthapuram: Transgender students will now get reservation in universities and affiliated colleges in Kerala.

The state government has issued an order reserving two additional seats exclusively for TG members in all courses in universities and affiliated arts and science colleges in the state.

The admission of TG’s in the reserved seats would be subject to the fulfilment of qualification, the order issued by the Higher Education Department said.

The objective of the move is to provide the marginalised group better opportunities for higher education and bring them to the forefront of society, official sources said.

The order is based on a recommendation of the Social Justice Department.

"Due to societal issues, these students often have to discontinue their studies or join other academic institutions after an academic year or after the admission process is closed," the order said.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government had recently decided to provide shelter homes for TG’s who would join the continuing education programme of the state Literacy Mission.

A recent survey conducted by the Mission has found that around 50 per cent members of the transgender community survive on a monthly income of Rs 1,000 or less.

While 28.53 per cent of the surveyed had a monthly income between Rs 1,000 and Rs 5,000, 19.46 per cent earned between Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 a month.

A total of 20.35 per cent of TG’s surveyed were unemployed, and over 30 per cent were engaged in some form of self-employment, according to the survey.

