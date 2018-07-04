The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jul 04, 2018 | Last Update : 11:12 AM IST

India, Crime

Jharkhand man kills woman, runs 5 km with severed head to escape police, mob

PTI
Published : Jul 4, 2018, 10:39 am IST
Updated : Jul 4, 2018, 10:38 am IST

The police had to save the accused from being lynched by the locals, and in the process, four policemen were injured.

After the accused was arrested, the mob started beating him up and the police found it difficult to save him. (Representational Image/File)
 After the accused was arrested, the mob started beating him up and the police found it difficult to save him. (Representational Image/File)

Jamshedpur: A mentally challenged man was arrested after he beheaded a woman teacher near her school in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Tuesday and ran into a jungle 5 km away carrying the severed head to flee from the chasing policemen and a mob.

The incident occurred when the mid-day meal was being served to the students of Khaprasai Primary School, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Seraikela, Avinash Kumar said.

The accused, identified as Hari Hembram (26), was arrested after two hours.

The police had to save him from being lynched by the locals, and in the process, four policemen, including officer-in-charge of Seraikela police station Ranvijay Singh, were injured, he said.

Hembram, who is stated to be mentally challenged and lived alone nearby, entered the school premises, dragged the teacher, Sukra Hesa (30), towards his house and beheaded her with a sword, the SDPO said.

On being informed about the incident, a police team reached the spot and found him carrying the severed head.

A large number of people had gathered at the spot but they did not dare to go near him as he was also carrying two swords, Singh said.

The officer-in-charge of Seraikela police station said they even thought of gunning down the accused but could not do so due to the presence of so many people at the spot. Hembram ran into a jungle near Hesel village, around 5 km from the school, chased by local people who pelted stones to the accused. He was found hiding in a bush, Singh said.

After the accused was arrested, the mob started beating him up and the police found it difficult to save him.

The accused was initially taken to Sadar Hospital and later shifted to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur, the police officer said.

The local residents, as well as school authorities, demanded stringent action against the accused.

Tags: crime, murder, jharkhand, woman beheaded, woman killed
Location: India, Jharkhand, Jamshedpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Infertile men 3 times more likely to develop aggressive prostate cancer, says study

2

'Vampire' killer caught after seen drinking blood of woman whose throat he slit

3

PETA India rescues two sick, injured pugs trapped in car in Mumbai

4

Cruel pet owner admits biting his Staffordshire Bull Terrier while high on cannabis

5

‘Psychic’ octopus who correctly predicted FIFA World Cup results chopped up for food

more

Editors' Picks

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

‘Zero’ director Aanand L Rai celebrated his birthday at a star-studded affair in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's Zero team are back in Mumbai, and they have a special reason to celebrate

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham