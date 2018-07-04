14-yr-old girl abducted, gangraped by 4 men in MP’s Sagar

All four perpetrators were arrested by noon and are being questioned by the police. Three of the four perpetrators are minor in age.

Meanwhile, the victim is undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital and her condition was said to be stable.

Sagar: A minor was raped in Sagar district in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. Five people including a woman were arrested.

A 14-year-old girl was abducted and raped by four men in Sagar district on Wednesday morning. The victim was dumped near her school.

Madhya Pradesh: 5 people including 1 woman arrested in connection with an alleged rape of a minor girl in Sagar. SP Satyendra Shukla says, 'all accused have been arrested. We are questioning them. The victim is currently under going treatment.' pic.twitter.com/amLqjRMsLG — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2018

SP Satyendra Shukla said, "All accused have been arrested. We are questioning them."

The four men who were allegedly aided by a woman is apparently mother of one of the perpetrators.

