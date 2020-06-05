Friday, Jun 05, 2020 | Last Update : 12:33 AM IST

72nd Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

224,772

8,048

Recovered

107,776

3,712

Deaths

6,312

223

Maharashtra77793336812710 Tamil Nadu2725614901223 Delhi236459542615 Gujarat18609126671155 Rajasthan98577104213 Uttar Pradesh92375439245 Madhya Pradesh85882772371 West Bengal68762768355 Bihar4420212028 Karnataka4320161057 Andhra Pradesh4112252971 Haryana3281112324 Telangana31471587105 Jammu and Kashmir3142104835 Odisha247814819 Punjab2415204347 Assam19894434 Kerala158969015 Uttarakhand115328610 Jharkhand7642975 Chhatisgarh6781892 Tripura6221730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
India, Crime

Watch video: ISI harasses Indian diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia after Pak spies sent packing

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 4, 2020, 11:21 pm IST
Updated : Jun 4, 2020, 11:21 pm IST

India is expected to lodge a protest soon with Pakistan through diplomatic channels

Screengrab of ISI agent chasing the vehicle of Indian diplomat in Pakistan (ANI)
  Screengrab of ISI agent chasing the vehicle of Indian diplomat in Pakistan (ANI)

Just days after two Pakistani officials of the Pakistan High Commission in Delhi were caught for espionage and asked by India to leave the country after being declared persona non grata, the vehicle of India’s Charge d’ Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia was chased in the Pakistani Capital Islamabad by a motorcycle-borne person suspected to belong to Pakistan’s notorious spy-agency ISI, Indian Government sources confirmed late on Thursday evening.

Watch video here

India is expected to lodge a protest soon with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. Government sources said New Delhi is taking up the matter with Islamabad of harassment of Indian diplomats in Islamabad. Mr. Ahluwalia is the top Indian diplomat currently posted in Islamabad.

Government sources said, “The matter of harrassment of Indian personnel and obstruction in discharge of their normal functioning is being taken up through established diplomatic channels.”

Rejecting the claims of Pakistan that two of its High Commission (HC) officials in Delhi had not carried out any espionage, Indian Government sources had earlier this week said the two Pakistani officials had been caught “red-handed” but had not been subjected to any “torture” as alleged by Pakistan. Sources had said Pakistan appeared to be making the “false” allegation that its two officials had been tortured in order to create grounds for torture of Indian embassy officials in Islamabad.

India had on Sunday summoned the Pakistani Cd’A in Delhi and had issued a “demarche in which a strong protest was lodged with regard to the activities of these (two) officials of the High Commission of Pakistan against India’s national security”. New Delhi had asked the two concerned Pakistan HC officials to leave the country within a day and had declared them persona non grata. Pakistan had denied the allegations. Speculation continues to be rife that Islamabad may soon take retaliatory action to expel Indian diplomats. New Delhi appears to be bracing for retaliation.

Tags: indian diplomat, gaurav ahluwalia, chargé d'affaires
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

A municipal worker disinfects a metro station during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Ahmedabad. PTI photo

With spike in COVID-19 cases, India may soon overtake Italy

Devotees offer prayers outside Hanuman temple in Connaught Place, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in New Delhi. PTI photo

Government issues SOPs for restaurants, religious places, hotels and offices

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar (PTI)

Feeding firecrackers and killing not Indian culture: Javadekar on Kerala elephant death

Vehicles ply on Eastern Express highway during rain in the aftermath of cyclone Nisarga, in Mumbai. PTI photo

Cyclone Nisarga improves Mumbai's air quality

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Won't promote those who support racism, violence, injustice: Snapchat takes Trump off recommendations

2

Trump gets sued for trying to clamp down on social media

3

Apex Court rejects petition to rename India as Hindustan

4

Google takes down popular Indian app that removed Chinese apps

5

Will southern states be next on Swiggy, Zomato liquor delivery route after Jharkhand and Odisha?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

There is an inherent bias against Tiktok because it is Chinese. There are suspicions that TikTok’s parent ByteDance is connected to the Communist Party. There is also the data sovereignty argument, where Indian data is shared with Chinese companies.

Tech This Week | #BanTikTok Solves Nothing

Chandrabali Datta, who was born in Kolkata, works in the Clinical Biomanufacturing Facility at the university's Jenner Institute.

To be a part of Oxford University's Covid19 vaccine project is a humanitarian cause: Indian-origin scientist

In this photograph taken on May 24, 2020, ambulance staff from HelpNow put on protective gear before starting a transport journey in Mumbai. As coronavirus hotspot Mumbai grapples with crippling healthcare shortages, an ambulance service founded by three students is trying to fill the gap in India's worst-hit city. But many patients are too poor to pay for the life-saving trip. (Photo | AFP)

Ambulance startup run by three youngsters helps overcrowded Mumbai's COVID response

Google said, "We have seen new activity from 'hack-for-hire' firms, many based in India, that have been creating Gmail accounts spoofing the WHO". "The accounts have largely targeted business leaders in financial services, consulting, and healthcare corporations within numerous countries including the US, Slovenia, Canada, India, Bahrain, Cyprus, and the UK," Google said in a recent blogpost.

Google detects coronavirus-themed phishing attacks by firms in India posing as WHO, banks

more

ALSO FROMLife

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham