Body of 5-yr-old girl strangled, throat slit found in drain in Haryana

PTI
Published : Jun 4, 2018, 12:29 pm IST
Police has not ruled out sexual assault and have detained 3-4 people and was questioning them.

The body of the girl was found lying in a drain nearby her home on Sunday. (Photo: Representational | File)
Yamunanagar: A five-year-old girl was found dead and her body was recovered from a drain in a village in Haryana's Yamunanagar district, police said on Sunday.

They said that an unknown accused had allegedly strangled and cut the throat of the girl and killed her.

Police has not ruled out sexual assault.

The girl's father, a watchman, was catching fish along with her in a river on Saturday. To protect themselves from the scorching heat, he asked her to bring an umbrella from their home nearby, police said.

The girl took the umbrella from the house but did not return. When her father reached home, he found out that the girl had gone missing, police said.

The man, along with the help of local villagers, launched a search but the girl was not found. Later, the police was informed.

The body of the girl was found lying in a drain nearby her home on Sunday.

Police have detained 3-4 people and was questioning them, they said.

