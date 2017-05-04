The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, May 04, 2017 | Last Update : 11:29 AM IST

 BREAKING !  :  The Bombay High Court No death sentence for Bilkis Bano’s rapists, rules Bombay High Court
 
India, Crime

UP man lynched by ‘saffron gang’ after his young neighbour elopes with a girl

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : May 4, 2017, 3:48 am IST
Updated : May 4, 2017, 10:04 am IST

The deceased Ghulam Mohammad’s family accused the Hindu Yuva Vahini for the murder.

Representational image
 Representational image

Lucknow: A 62-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Bulandshahr on Tuesday by a group of six men after the victim’s young neighbour eloped with a girl from a different community a few days ago.

The deceased Ghulam Mohammad’s family accused the Hindu Yuva Vahini, a right-wing group formed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath years ago, for the murder. The FIR mentioned “five to six unknown suspects from Hindu Yuva Vahini”.

According to reports, Ghulam Mohammad was the neighbour of the 19-year-old boy who eloped with an 18-year-old girl from an adjoining village a few days ago. The boy and the girl belonged to different religions.

The group allegedly arrived when the girl’s family complained that the police had not taken action in the matter. On Tuesday, the attackers saw Ghulam Mohammad sitting at a mango orchard, dragged him to a deserted place and allegedly lynched him.

“Four-five men took my father away from the garden. They took him to the jungle and hit him and left him to die,” the deceased’s son said.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the murder. Senior police officer Muni Raj told reporters that the police was verifying whether the accused belong to Hindu Yuva Vahini.

“If we find the role of any organisation in the case, we will inform the government, take legal advice and then take action,” he said.

Tags: hindu yuva vahini, yogi adityanath, fir
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

WhatsApp back online after global outage of 'a few hours'’

2

US: Drunken woman chased by cops identifies herself as Hillary Clinton

3

Micromax axes Yu Televentures

4

Is Extended Reality (XR) anything new?

5

CoA to BCCI: Champions Trophy withdrawal not in best interest of Indian cricket

more

Editors' Picks

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Priyanka Chopra's recent award function dress caught the eye of almost everybody and people couldn't help but make memes inspired from many bollywood movies and fictional characters and it is really funny. (Photo: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra's dress makes photoshop experts create funny memes

Photographer and media student Deeksha Rathore clicks people who have given up their dream jobs for their current jobs in the most unique way in the project called Dreamcatchers. (Photo: Instagram/DeekshaRathore)

Photographer's unique photo series captures people who gave up on their dreams

Pilgrims from Tafalla in Spain walk the streets for the Ujue pilgrimage to thank the Virgin for their victory. (Photo: AP)

Spanish devotees walk the holy Ujue pilgrimage in Tafalla

Sam Dougados is an sand artist that creates intricate designs on beaches using arabic designs and can are most beautiful when viewed aerially. (Photo: Facebook/SamDougados)

Sand artist creates stunning Arabic-inspired designs

Seattle-based artist Katie Marks uses various materials to make cool designs on mugs to make them more than just for coffee. (Photo: Instagram/Anotherseattleartist)

Artist uses ceramic and porcelain to create mind-boggling mugs

Japanese artist Monami Ohno creates unique art out of delivery boxes converting them into various pop culture characters and objects. (Photo: Instagram/monamincb)

Japanese woman creates art out of cardboard boxes and it is amazing

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham