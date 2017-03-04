Child trafficking case: Chief adoption officers sent to 14-day judicial custody

The CID had unearthed a child trafficking racket during raids at homes and nursing homes in Baduria area of North 24 Parganas district.

Chief Adoption Officers Chandana Chakraborty being led away by the police. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Jalpaiguri: Chief Adoption Officers Chandana Chakraborty and Sonali Mondal and Manas Bhowmick were on Saturday sent to a 14-day judicial custody in connection with the Jalpaiguri child trafficking case.

Darjeeling District Child Protection officer Mrinal Ghosh and District Child Welfare member Debashis Chandra were also sent to six days CID custody.

The duo was arrested for their alleged involvement in selling of babies and children in India and abroad in the last few months from the NGO 'Bimala Sishu Griho'.

Sonali, Chandana and Manas were charged with selling about 17 children, aged between one and 14 years to foreigners by entering into shady adoption deals.

The CID had unearthed a child trafficking racket during raids at homes and nursing homes in Baduria area of North 24 Parganas district, in Behala in the southern fringes of Kolkata and some other parts of south Bengal in November 2016.