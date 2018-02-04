The Asian Age | News

Army ex-captain residing on footpath bludgeoned to dead in Pune

PTI
Feb 4, 2018
Police said that Ravindra Bali, a former captain in army, was living as a recluse in a makeshift tent on a footpath in the Pune Camp Area.

Police said a case of murder had been registered against unidentified persons and investigations were underway to identify and arrest them. (Photo: Representational Image)
Pune: The body of a former captain in the army was found in the Pune Cantonment area late Thursday night with police stating that he had been bludgeoned to death by two unidentified people.

Police said that Ravindra Bali (67), a former captain in the army, was living as a recluse in a makeshift tent on a footpath in the Pune Camp Area.

"The watchman of a bungalow, who saw two people assaulting Bali and fleeing from the scene, alerted the police," said an officer with Lashkar police station.

"Bali was not in touch with his family for several years and was leading a reclusive life. During investigations, we managed to get details of his family and this in turn helped us identify Bali," the official said.

He added that a case of murder had been registered against unidentified persons and investigations were underway to identify and arrest them.

