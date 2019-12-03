Tuesday, Dec 03, 2019 | Last Update : 03:56 PM IST

India, Crime

‘Sex maniac’ kills couple in sleep, rapes woman’s corpse, their 10-year-old daughter; arrested

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 3, 2019, 3:29 pm IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2019, 3:29 pm IST

Before leaving, he raped and injured the couple's minor daughter and also attacked her four-year-old brother.

A 38-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh has been arrested for the murder of a couple and their child. However, the police claimed that the man is a sex maniac and near a necrophile, reported IANS. (Representational Image)
 A 38-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh has been arrested for the murder of a couple and their child. However, the police claimed that the man is a sex maniac and near a necrophile, reported IANS. (Representational Image)

Azamgarh: A 38-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh has been arrested for the murder of a couple and their child. However, the police claimed that the man is a sex maniac and near a necrophile, reported IANS.

A week ago, the couple and their infant son were found murdered and two other children were seriously injured at their home in Mubarakpur area.

The accused, identified as Nasiruddin, was arrested on Monday for the murders and police discovered that he had committed similar crimes in Haryana, Delhi and West Bengal.

He confessed to have committed horrific crimes and indulging in perversion.

During interrogation, Nasiruddin confessed that he killed the 30-year-old woman, her husband and four-month-old son before having sex with her corpse and then raping her 10-year-old daughter.

Azamgarh SP Triveni Singh told to IANS, "He engaged in sex with the body for three hours in the house and made a video of the act, which he later showed to his sister-in-law who was horrified. He also admitted to taking a stimulating drug and carried condoms for perpetrating the crime. He used a knife and a heavy stone to kill his victims."

According to the SP, late on November 24, Nasiruddin went to the woman's house when the family was asleep. He killed her 35-year-old husband, then killed her and had sex with her corpse.

Before leaving, he raped and injured the couple's minor daughter and also attacked her four-year-old brother.

"We had found the three bodies without clothes. Nasiruddin was arrested from his house on the basis of circumstantial evidence and has confessed to his crime," a police official said.

Tags: rape, crime against minor, corpse, necrophile, sex maniac, couple
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

He asserted that this draft legislation was as important as the move to abrogate Article 370. (Photo: File)

Rajnath speaks of PM's dissatisfaction with absenteeism among BJP MPs

Delhi’s gangster, Neeraj Bawana, ha sent a list of demands to superintendent which he says are essential for him to “pass time and maintain sanity” in the prison. (Photo: File)

'Want non-veg food, ipod: Delhi gangster Neeraj Bawana's demand to pass time in jail

This move is expected to have massive ramifications on the nation's political landscape. The step will be significant as the BJP is often portrayed as the party against reservation. (Phtoo: ANI)

Cops to register FIRs even if offence committed outside jurisdiction: Andhra DGP

The report further said the police investigation was flawed and was tampered with. (Photo: File | Representational)

17 killed by Chhattisgarh security forces were innocent, finds judicial probe

MOST POPULAR

1

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

2

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

3

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

4

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

5

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham