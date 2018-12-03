The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Dec 03, 2018 | Last Update : 12:54 PM IST

India, Crime

5-year-old girl dies after being raped in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2018, 11:22 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2018, 11:22 am IST

The girl and her sister went outside their home to relieve themselves on Saturday afternoon. After they returned, she suddenly fell ill.

The doctors told the police that the girl was possibly sexually assaulted as there were small injuries in her private parts. (Representational Image)
 The doctors told the police that the girl was possibly sexually assaulted as there were small injuries in her private parts. (Representational Image)

Ahmednagar: A five-year-old girl belonging to a Dalit family in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district died allegedly after being raped, police said on Sunday.

The incident that happened in the district's Karegaon village led to protests by Dalit organisations in parts of Ahmednagar.

According to the police, the girl and her sister went outside their home to relieve themselves on Saturday afternoon. After they returned, the girl suddenly fell ill.

She was rushed to Kamgar Hospital at Shrirampur where she was declared dead, said Sub Divisional Police Officer Somnath Waghchaure.

The doctors told the police that the girl was possibly sexually assaulted as there were small injuries in her private parts.

Police sent her body for autopsy and registered a case of rape and culpable homicide not amounting to murder under the Indian Penal Code against unidentified culprits, the police officer said.

The girl's parents are daily wagers.

Dalit organisations gave a call for shut-down in Shrirampur on Sunday to protest the incident. Many shops and commercial establishments in the town remained closed.

Tags: rape, crimes against minors, ahmednagar, crime
Location: India, Maharashtra, Ahmadnagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s a list of ‘creepy’ smart gifts that could spy on you

2

Finland's 'ode' to a new era in libraries

3

Priyanka Chopra faces flak for celebratory firework at her wedding

4

Kangana says actors get unnecessary attention, voices for technicians, labourers

5

Angry Birds firm Rovio buys strategy game studio PlayRaven

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham