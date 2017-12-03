The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Dec 03, 2017 | Last Update : 09:12 AM IST

India, Crime

Pradyuman's father to challenge plea made by suspect's dad

PTI
Published : Dec 3, 2017, 8:16 am IST
Updated : Dec 3, 2017, 9:00 am IST

The father of the suspect had filed a plea against CBI custody given to his son by the Juvenile Justice Board.

Pradhuman's father's lawyer said the suspect's father wanted to save his son who was already found guilty of killing Pradhuman in a probe by the CBI. (Photo: File)
 Pradhuman's father's lawyer said the suspect's father wanted to save his son who was already found guilty of killing Pradhuman in a probe by the CBI. (Photo: File)

Gurgaon: A day after the father of a 16-year-old suspect in the Gurgaon schoolboy killing filed a plea against his son's CBI custody, the vicitm's father on Saturday said the petition would be challenged in the court. 

The father of the suspect had on Friday filed the plea against three-day custody of his son given to the Central Bureau of Investigation by the Juvenile Justice Board.

The petition said the board "erroneously and illegally" granted remand to the CBI and demanded that every other action taken by the agency pursuant to the legal order be established null and void.

The father is furious as the provisions of Section 10 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 have been breached and so he moved the plea against the November 8 order to the CBI, it said.

The petition said the suspect did not have a previous criminal history and mentions how he was allegedly beaten up, manhandled and forced to confess to the crime by the investigators.

The section 10 of Juvenile Justice Act 2015 says that the juvenile in conflict with the law under no circumstances can be put in jail and further the JJB had no authority to grant remand of a juvenile to the investigating officials, the petition said.

The next hearing in the matter will be on December 12 in the court of Additional Session Judge Rajni Yadav.

Sushil Tekriwal, the lawyer for Pradyuman Thaukur's father, said he would oppose the plea of the accused's father on the next date of hearing.

Tekriwal said the father wanted to save his son who was already found guilty of killing Pradyuman in a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Pradyuman was found with his throat slit in the school washroom in Gurgaon on September 8.

School bus conductor Ashok Kumar was arrested by the Haryana Police in connection with the crime.

He was recently granted bail by a lower court.

The case was transferred to the CBI and the agency had apprehended the class 11 student in connection with the killing.

Tags: pradhuman murder case, juvenile justice board, cbi
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

Pervy dude alert: Chris Pratt warns of social media impostor hitting on female fans

2

Doctors remove 72 coins from Palghar man's stomach

3

Elderly woman arrested for making poisonous Ricin, testing on neighbours

4

Immigrants future of US: Indian-American philanthropist at Naturalization Ceremony

5

Hindu tradition of throwing ‘Holi’ colours may carry health risks

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham