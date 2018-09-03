The Asian Age | News

Monday, Sep 03, 2018 | Last Update : 11:18 AM IST

India, Crime

Five tie man to tree, chop off his arms in fight over cows in Madhya Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Sep 3, 2018, 10:25 am IST
Updated : Sep 3, 2018, 10:25 am IST

The 35-year-old man cried loud for help but some villagers gathered there stood mute spectators to the assault.

 Police reached the spot after a villager found Sahu being tied to a tree in an unconscious state. (Representational Image | PTI)

Bhopal: A 35-year-old man was tied to a tree by a family of five and his arms were chopped off at a village in Raisen in Madhya Pradesh after he strayed in search of missing cows.

On Sunday, Prem Narayan Sahu went to Sattu Yadav’s farm to look for his cows missing since Friday evening. When Sahu inquired about his cows, Sattu ignored, but soon a heated ensued between the two during which Sahu hurled abuses at Sattu.  

Minutes after this, family members of Sattu joined the brawl. They caught Sahu and tied him to a tree and after beating him mercilessly, they chopped off his arms with a sword. One arm was severed completely.

Sahu cried loud for help but some villagers gathered there stood mute spectators to the assault.

"When the victim entered the residential premises of Sattu Yadav in order to inquire about his missing cow, a fight followed and the two started abusing each other," NDTV reported police officer Rajendra Kumar Dhurve saying.

Police reached the spot after a villager found Sahu being tied to a tree in an unconscious state.

“There was lots of blood on the spot. We untied him, collected the severed arm and sent him to a government hospital from where he was referred to Bhopal for further treatment. He is said to be in a critical condition,” The Times of India quoted a police officer saying.

Two men – Sattu Yadav and Rajpal Yadav - have been arrested while three others identified as Shakul Bai, Rahul and Ramu are on the run.

The family has been charged with attempted murder.

Tags: crime, madhya pradesh, man arms chopped off, raisen
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

