

Upset with wife's 'sleazy' video, NRI husband burns her, self, children alive

Published : Aug 3, 2018, 8:37 am IST
Kulwinder Singh, 35, who lived in Jordan, was enraged after coming across a video of his wife, police said.

  Kulwinder Singh, along with his two children Abhi, 5, and Sonal,8, died on the spot while his wife received more than 80 per cent burn injuries. She later died at a hospital. (Representational Image)

Kapurthala (Punjab): Upset over his wife's alleged affair, an NRI burnt himself, his wife and their two children alive at their house in Kalasingia village of Punjab, police told on Thursday.

Kulwinder Singh, 35, who lived in Jordan, was enraged after coming across a video of his wife, they said.

At his native village Kalasingia, he poured petrol on himself, his wife and their two children and set them on fire, police added.

Kulwinder Singh, along with his two children Abhi, 5, and Sonal, 8, died on the spot while his wife received more than 80 per cent burn injuries. She later died at a hospital.

Police have registered a case against four people of the same village for making the video around three months ago. The accused blackmailed the woman and later sent the video to her husband.

