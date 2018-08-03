The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Aug 03, 2018 | Last Update : 11:08 AM IST

India, Crime

8-month pregnant woman gangraped by eight men in Maharashtra, accused on run

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Aug 3, 2018, 9:06 am IST
Updated : Aug 3, 2018, 9:05 am IST

20-year-old wife of hotelier was raped after the accused hit her husband and locked him inside his vehicle.

The woman was robbed and raped by a waiter and his friends, while her husband was beaten up. (Representational Image)
 The woman was robbed and raped by a waiter and his friends, while her husband was beaten up. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a shocking incident of crime against women, an eight-month-old pregnant woman was allegedly gangraped by eight men in Tasgaon area in Maharashtra's Sangli on July 31.

According to reports, the 20-year-old woman, along with her hotelier husband, had gone to a Turchi Phata in Tasgaon for a business meeting.

The woman was robbed and raped by a waiter and his friends, while her husband was beaten up.

According to reports, one of the accused, identified as Mukund Mane, had called the victim's husband to Turchi Phata claiming that he knew of someone who would be willing to take that job and asked him to bring Rs 20,000 as an advance payment for them.

When the couple reached the location, Mane and his friends started hitting them with pipes and sticks, robbed them of the cash and gold ornaments. Later they tied up the man and locked him inside his vehicle and then allegedly gangraped the woman.

The attackers also warned them against informing the police claiming "they were locally very influential and nobody would listen to them".

The couple later managed to reach the Tasgaon police station and registered a complaint. The woman has named four of the eight accused - Mukund Mane, Sagar, Javed Khan and Vinod in her complaint.

No arrests have been made so far.

Taking serious note, Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Sangli Superintendent of Police to personally look into the case and submit a detailed report on the same.

Tags: sangli, rape, crime, pregnant woman gangraped, pregnant woman raped in mahrashtra
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

2

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

3

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

4

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

5

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMLife

Every year a traditional garlic market is set on the Saint James patron day in Vitoria gathering producers of all around Spain. (Photos: AP)

For love of garlic: Spanish festval sees fair dedicated to plant

The festival has its roots in the 1885 discovery of the 8-centimeter (a little over 3-inch) statue of Santo Domingo de Guzman — also known as St. Dominic de Guzman, the founder of the Dominican religious order. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Patron saint celebrations in Nicaragua

Murals by public art organisation Artolution made in collaboration with Rohingya refugees to use as therapy in conflict areas around world. (Photo: AP)

Art for a higher cause: Etchings by Rohingya refugees help hundreds across globe

Blood moon was visible at different times across globe when sun, Earth and moon lined up perfectly, casting Earth’s shadow on the moon. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Blood moon visuals from around the world

The riding world celebrates the World Equestrian Festival CHIO in Aachen every year.(Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend one of Europe's most prestigious horse show in Germany

From quirky colour, body diversity to statement shades and one piece designs, Miami Swim Week saw models sizzle the ramp. (Photos: AP)

Sizzling hot models fire up ramp at Miami Swim Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham