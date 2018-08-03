8-month pregnant woman gangraped by eight men in Maharashtra, accused on run

20-year-old wife of hotelier was raped after the accused hit her husband and locked him inside his vehicle.

The woman was robbed and raped by a waiter and his friends, while her husband was beaten up. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: In a shocking incident of crime against women, an eight-month-old pregnant woman was allegedly gangraped by eight men in Tasgaon area in Maharashtra's Sangli on July 31.

According to reports, the 20-year-old woman, along with her hotelier husband, had gone to a Turchi Phata in Tasgaon for a business meeting.

The woman was robbed and raped by a waiter and his friends, while her husband was beaten up.

According to reports, one of the accused, identified as Mukund Mane, had called the victim's husband to Turchi Phata claiming that he knew of someone who would be willing to take that job and asked him to bring Rs 20,000 as an advance payment for them.

When the couple reached the location, Mane and his friends started hitting them with pipes and sticks, robbed them of the cash and gold ornaments. Later they tied up the man and locked him inside his vehicle and then allegedly gangraped the woman.

The attackers also warned them against informing the police claiming "they were locally very influential and nobody would listen to them".

The couple later managed to reach the Tasgaon police station and registered a complaint. The woman has named four of the eight accused - Mukund Mane, Sagar, Javed Khan and Vinod in her complaint.

No arrests have been made so far.

Taking serious note, Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written to the Sangli Superintendent of Police to personally look into the case and submit a detailed report on the same.