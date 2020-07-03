Friday, Jul 03, 2020 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

  India protests against Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC, IB
India, Crime

India protests against Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violations along LoC, IB

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2020, 2:14 pm IST
Updated : Jul 3, 2020, 2:14 pm IST

They said 14 Indians have been killed and 88 sustained injuries in more than 2,432 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations

Indian Border Security Force soldiers walk with their belongings for night duty near the India-Pakistan international border. (Photo: File/AP)
 Indian Border Security Force soldiers walk with their belongings for night duty near the India-Pakistan international border. (Photo: File/AP)

New Delhi: India has lodged a strong protest with Pakistan over unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces along the Line of Control and the International Border with an aim to push terrorists into Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Friday.

They said 14 Indians have been killed and 88 sustained injuries in more than 2,432 incidents of unprovoked ceasefire violations carried out by Pakistani forces till June this year.

 

The unprovoked ceasefire violations are in contravention of the 2003 ceasefire understanding between the two countries, the sources said.

They said India has also conveyed its "strong concerns" at the continued support being extended by the Pakistani forces to cross border infiltration of terrorists, including by providing covering fire.

"We have registered our strong protest at the continued unprovoked ceasefire violations by Pakistan forces along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Boundary," said a source.

Despite these concerns having been shared, including through the channel of Director Generals Military Operations, the Pakistani forces have not stopped such activities, the sources said.

