Tuesday, Jul 03, 2018 | Last Update : 05:58 PM IST

India, Crime

15-year-old girl raped by 3 friends of elder brother in MP’s Jabalpur

PTI
Published : Jul 3, 2018, 5:17 pm IST
Since the three accused were victim's elder brother’s friends, girl did not suspect anything and allowed them inside her house, police said.

After entering the house, the trio bolted the door from inside and allegedly raped the girl. (Photo: File | representational)
Jabalpur: A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by three friends of her elder brother, including two minors, in her house in the Bada Patthar area in Jabalpur, police said on Tuesday.

In the afternoon of June 28, the victim was alone in her home when the three visited her, City Superintendent of Police (Ranjhi area) Akhil Verma said.

Since they were her elder brother’s friends, the girl did not suspect anything and allowed them inside her house, he said.

After entering the house, the trio bolted the door from inside and allegedly raped the girl. They also threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to her family members, the police officer said.

The girl kept mum for a couple of days but finally told her family members about the ordeal on Monday.

Thereafter, the family members filed a complaint based on which an FIR was registered last evening against the accused, one of whom is 18-year-old, Verma said.

The adult accused was placed under arrest on Monday evening, while the two others, who are aged 17 years, were detained, he said.

They were booked under relevant sections of the IPC and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), Verma said, adding further investigations are underway.

Tags: 15-yr-old girl raped by 3 men, crime against children, crime, pocso act, indian penal code
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Jabalpur

