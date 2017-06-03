The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Bihar Class 12 topper Ganesh Kumar held after age row

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Jun 3, 2017, 12:52 am IST
“We have detected the fraud and appropriate legal action against Ganesh Kumar will be taken,” BSEB chairman Kishore told reporters in Patna.

 Bihar board 'topper' Ganesh Kumar being arrested after the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) cancelled his result, in Patna. (Photo: AP)

Patna: In a major turn of event on Friday, Class 12 humanities topper Ganesh Kumar was arrested after the Bihar board detected that he used the fake birth certificate to hide his actual age.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) claimed that Kumar had passed his Class 10 examinations in the year 1990 and his actual age was 40 and not 24 as declared by him. The announcement was made on Friday by BSEB chairman Anand Kishore, who also said that the authorities have been asked to take appropriate action against Ganesh.

“We have detected the fraud and appropriate legal action against Ganesh Kumar will be taken,” BSEB chairman Kishore told reporters in Patna on Friday.

The Board believes that Ganesh, whose original name was Ganesh Ram, had concealed his actual identity and used fake birth certificates to reappear for Class 10 examination in 2015 and then again in the same name he took admission in a Samastipur-based government institution and sat for Class 12 examination this year.

Ganesh said that “charges against me are false. I don’t know who is saying what, I just wanted to move ahead in life that’s why I sat for Class 12 examinations”.

