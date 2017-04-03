UP: Kenyan woman who made false accusation of racist attack set to be deported

Burendi's had accused 5 men of dragging her out of her cab and slapping her. However, she later retracted her claim.

Noida: Maria Burendi, the 24-year-old Kenyan national who had lodged a false complaint of assault, is now all set to be deported to Kenya, on account of her long-expired student visa.

“We have examined Burendi’s documents and we found that her student visa had expired a long time ago. We will initiate the process and in a week’s time, she will be deported to Kenya,” Dharmendra Singh, senior superintendent of Police, Gautam Budh Nagar, told the Hindustan Times.

In the wake of racist attacks on Nigerian nationals at a mall in Greater Noida, Burendi's had accused 5 men of dragging her out of her cab and slapping her. However, she later retracted her claim. She also confessed that she had made the story up.

According to her complaint, while she was on her way to her apartment at Omicron society, her taxi was stopped, she was pulled out and assaulted by 5 unidentified men.

While fingers were pointed at the police for their inability to provide adequate security to foreign nationals, there was a disparity between the woman's story and the GPS data of the taxi that she had travelled in.

The African Student's Association also issued an apology for the "cooked up" story.

The Kenyan Embassy also accepted the veracity of the police investigation, but the police did not press charges against Burendi, since they did not want to stretch the matter.

Reportedly, officials from the High Commission visited Alstonia apartment, where Burendi stays, and after realising that her complaint was fake, they were inclined to take action against her.