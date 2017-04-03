The Asian Age | News

Monday, Apr 03, 2017 | Last Update : 11:32 AM IST

India, Crime

Kerala: 21-year-old girl arrested for sexually assaulting minor

ANI
Published : Apr 3, 2017, 10:37 am IST
Updated : Apr 3, 2017, 10:46 am IST

 Representational Image. (Photo: File)

Kottayam: A 21 year old girl was arrested under the Prevention of Children against Sexual Offence Act (POCSO) for staying with her minor lover at his house in Kottayam district of Kerala.

The arrest was made on a complaint lodged by the 17 year old boy's mother, that her minor son was sexually assaulted by the girl.

Acting on the complaint, Ramapuram Police went to the location and hauled out the duo by breaking down the door, after they refused to come forward on their own.

The woman, who hails from Ernakulam, was produced before the JFMC Pala in Kottayam district and remanded in judicial custody.

The minor boy was taken to Juvenile Justice Board. It is said that their relationship was built up by regular contacts through Facebook.

Further details are awaited.

Tags: pocso, sexual abuse, child abuse, child welfare
Location: India, Kerala

