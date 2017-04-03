Despite 5 arrests, African envoys feel not much done to address attacks

4 Nigerian students were attacked by residents who took out a candle-light march for a boy who had died last month due to drug overdose.

New Delhi: A group of African envoys have condemned the recent attack on 4 Nigerians in Noida, calling them ‘xenophobic, racial acts’.

According to a report in NDTV, the heads of African missions also said that "no known, sufficient and visible deterring measures were taken" by the Indian government.

In a statement, the envoys stated, "these reprehensible events, both outstanding and unresolved cases against Africans, were not sufficiently condemned by the Indian authorities."

Four Nigerian students were allegedly attacked by residents who took out a candle-light march for a 17-year-old boy who had died last month due to suspected drug overdose.

Five people have been arrested by the police in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the attack.

The protest march was taken out after police released some Nigerians detained for questioning in connection with the death of the Class 12 student, Manish, in Greater Noida's NSG Black Cats Enclave due to "lack of evidence".

The boy's parents had alleged that the foreigners had kidnapped him and given him drugs which caused his death.

Sujata Singh, Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida said the protesters became violent during the march and started beating up the Africans they saw on the road.

One of the Nigerians who was assaulted in Greater Noida last Monday, said they had no clue as to what had prompted the attack on them and added that no one helped them or called the police while they were being beaten up.

"We don't know why we were assaulted; the mob hit us with rods, bricks and knives. We asked the people around for help, but not one called the police. Even our college did not help," said a Nigerian national who was attacked.

"Nobody tried to assist us or tried to help. Even earlier, people in my society people used to say that we should leave this country. I have no words for people like this," said another Nigerian national.