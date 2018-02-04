The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Feb 03, 2018 | Last Update : 10:19 PM IST

India, Crime

UP engineer kills 23-yr-old woman, her sister, for rejecting marriage proposal

PTI
Published : Feb 3, 2018, 9:35 pm IST
Updated : Feb 3, 2018, 9:35 pm IST

The police said that the man visited the victim on Thursday and strangled her to death after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The accused strangled the victim's sister because she had witnessed the event after which he took out petrol from his motorbike and set the bodies on fire. (Representational Image)
 The accused strangled the victim's sister because she had witnessed the event after which he took out petrol from his motorbike and set the bodies on fire. (Representational Image)

Bulandshahr: An engineering graduate killed a woman and her cousin at their residence in Bulandshahr district after the woman spurned his marriage proposal, a senior police official said on Saturday.

Ankit, a resident of Dhakoli village, also burnt the bodies of Sheelu, 23, and her cousin Shivani at their home in neighbouring Bahpur village on Thursday, SSP Muniraj G said.

According to the SSP, Ankit visited Sheelu's residence on Thursday and proposed her for marriage, but she rejected the proposal. 

Ankit then strangulated her to death. Since Shivani witnessed the incident, he also killed her with a motorcycle clutch wire.

Ankit then took out petrol from his motorbike and set the bodies on fire, Muniraj G said.

The police worked out the case in less than 24 hours, the SSP said.

He said the police put the mobile phones of Ankit and a few other suspects on surveillance.

The investigation revealed that Ankit was at Sheelu's residence on the day the killings happened.

Ankit later admitted to have killed the sisters, the official added. 

Tags: up murder, woman killed in up, engineer murders woman on rejection
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr

MOST POPULAR

1

Massive Mayan society discovered under Guatemala jungle

2

Under-19 World Cup final, India vs Australia: 5 talking points from the final game

3

Scientists find massive Mayan society under Guatemala jungle

4

Modi pens book ‘Exam Warriors’ to help students tackle stress

5

Cancer from cellphones? New study says no need to hang up

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham