Madhya Pradesh: Teacher arrested for showing obscene videos to minor girls

ANI
Published : Dec 2, 2018, 2:56 pm IST
The matter came to light when the students narrated their ordeals to their parents, who reached out to the police.

The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). (Representational image)
Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A teacher of a school in Madhya Pradesh's Pandagaon village was arrested for allegedly showing obscene videos to minor girl students on his phone.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sameer Yadav told ANI, "On the basis of the complaints filed by students' parents, we have arrested the teacher."

The case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act). 

