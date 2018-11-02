The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Nov 02, 2018 | Last Update : 04:31 PM IST

India, Crime

Delhi man, model arrested for murder of wife who objected to affair

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 2, 2018, 2:11 pm IST
Updated : Nov 2, 2018, 2:16 pm IST

The teacher, Sunita discovered about her husband Manjeet’s extra-marital relationship with Angel.

Manjeet, husband of the deceased, his girlfriend Angel Gupta alias Shashi Prabha and Rajeev, were arrested in connection with the murder of Sunita, the teacher, in northwest Delhi’s Bawana area. (Photo: angelgupta.com)
 Manjeet, husband of the deceased, his girlfriend Angel Gupta alias Shashi Prabha and Rajeev, were arrested in connection with the murder of Sunita, the teacher, in northwest Delhi’s Bawana area. (Photo: angelgupta.com)

New Delhi: The murder case of a 38-year-old Delhi school teacher, who was shot dead on her way to school on Monday, took a sensational turn after police arrested her husband and his model girlfriend.

Manjeet (38), husband of the deceased, his girlfriend Angel Gupta alias Shashi Prabha (26) and Rajeev (40), were arrested in connection with the murder of Sunita, the teacher, in northwest Delhi’s Bawana area, police said on Thursday.

Sunita, mother of 16-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son, discovered about her husband Manjeet’s extra-marital relationship with Angel. 

When Sunita opposed their relationship, Manjeet and his girlfriend Angel conspired to eliminate her. The two hired killers to eliminate Sunita. Angel's father Rajeev helped them in the conspiracy, the police said after the arrest.

The online portfolio of Angel Gupta says she was born to an Indian father and British mother and that she a correct example of beauty and style. It metioned that "her father loves her madly".

Sunita was shot dead on Monday morning by unknown assailants while she was on the way to her school. She was shot thrice and was declared brought dead at the hospital, police said.

A manhunt is underway to nab the people who were hired for the murder, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajneesh Gupta said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

Tags: delhi crime, delhi school teacher murder, delhi murder, extra-marital affair, delhi police
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

I don't like 'women-oriented' term, says 'Shakeela' star Richa Chadha

2

Happy birthday SRK: Superstar takes time out to greet fans outside Mannat at midnight

3

96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

4

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

5

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who turned 53 on Friday, greeted thousands of his fans outside his residence at midnight and thanked them for their wishes. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan turns 53: Superstar greets fans outside Mannat at midnight

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham