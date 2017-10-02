The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 02, 2017 | Last Update : 10:23 AM IST

India, Crime

Gujarat: Dalit man assaulted, killed by upper caste men for attending garba

PTI
Published : Oct 2, 2017, 8:51 am IST
Updated : Oct 2, 2017, 9:01 am IST

Police said trouble started when a person made derogatory remarks about their caste as they were not supposed to watch garba.

A police officer said it did not appear to be a pre-planned attack. (Representational Image | PTI)
  A police officer said it did not appear to be a pre-planned attack. (Representational Image | PTI)

Ahmedabad: A 21-year-old Dalit man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of men belonging to the upper caste Patel community for attending a garba event in Gujarat's Anand district in the early hours on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 4 am. Jayesh Solanki, cousin Prakash Solanki and two other Dalit men were sitting near a house adjacent to a temple in Bhadrania village when a person made "derogatory remarks about their caste", police said quoting a complaint filed in connection with the incident.

The accused said Dalits "do not have any right to watch garba. He made casteist remarks and asked some men to come to the spot", an officer at the Bhadran police station said.

The upper caste men allegedly thrashed the Dalits and banged Jayesh's head against a wall, the officer said.

Also read: Gujarat: Dalit youth assaulted by upper caste people for sporting moustache

Jayesh was rushed to a hospital in Karamsad, where doctors declared him brought dead in the morning.

"We have registered an FIR under IPC sections related to murder and the Prevention of Atrocities Act against eight men," the official said.

Deputy SP (SC/ST cell) A M Patel said it did not appear to be a pre-planned attack.

"Jayesh was killed in the heat of the moment, as there was no rivalry between him and the accused. We are probing the case from all angles. The accused will be arrested soon," the officer said.

Recently, two Dalit men of a village near Gandhinagar were allegedly thrashed by members of the Rajput community for "sporting a moustache" in separate incidents, on September 25 and 29.

The state had witnessed massive protests in July last year over the brutal thrashing of four Dalit men at a village in Una town.

Tags: dalit men, dalits, dalits thrashed
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Google cooperating with Russia probe after Twitter slammed

2

Woman wants to dig up her own grave to prove she is alive

3

Book on stories told within 140 characters

4

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launches 'Single Click Pension Delivery' scheme

5

Aamir takes a break from shooting Thugs of Hindostan, to promote Secret Superstar

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The curtains came down on the 10-day world renowned Dussehra celebrations on Saturday with spectacular processions marking the grand finale. (Photos: AP/PTI)

Dussehra 2017: Here's how India celebrated the most-awaited festival

Pandal hoppers from Kolkata share their favourite shots as the city gets transformed into a gallery celebrating religion and art. (Photo: Rahul Arora)

Images from Kolkata showing the spirit of Durga Puja

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham