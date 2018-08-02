Cops take 2 months to file FIR for 11 women missing from Bihar shelter home

When cops found shelter home locked, a police team on Wednesday broke the lock and found condoms, sedatives, and empty liquor bottles.

According to report, the disappearance of the women was flagged on March 20 but was confirmed on June 9. (Photo: File)

Patna: Police took nearly two months to file a complaint of 11 women missing from shelter home run by Brajesh Thakur, main accused in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur shelter rape case.

According to NDTV, the local child protection officer refused to file a complaint with the police unless he was directed to do so by his bosses in social welfare department despite the uproar over child rapes at Balika Grih.

‘The delay wasn’t on my part but at secretariat level in Patna. The order came on July 20,” said Devesh Kumar Sharma, Assistant Director of the district child protection unit.

The police case was filed on July 30 after being pressurised by a senior police officer.

“Swadhar Kendra”, a place for women older 18 who did not have a family. At Kendra, they were meant to be given professional training. It is located just 2 km from Balika Grih.

During a regular inspection routine by district social welfare committee, on March 20, a dozen of the 27 women, who had their names written in the register, was missing. In spite of finding out that women were missing, no one raised an alarm, and the police weren’t informed either.

After the Balika Grih scandal, another inspection was conducted on June 9 by the police and committee. When they found the shelter home locked, a police team on Wednesday broke the lock and found condoms, sedatives, and empty liquor bottles.

Sources said the local child protection officer refused to take action in the case because of the power and influence wielded by Thakur.

Thakur was not only the owner of Balika Grih but ran a local daily called “Pratah Kamal”. He was also a member of state-level media committee which includes Press Information Bureau and Bihar assembly press committee.

55-yr-old Thakur was grinning when he was being led away by the police on June 1.

The minor girls living at the shelter home revealed shocking details like rape, torture, drugging, and beating. More than 30 out of 42 girls have been subjected to sexual abuse.