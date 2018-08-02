The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Aug 02, 2018 | Last Update : 02:53 PM IST

India, Crime

2 men rape 15 yr-old Dalit girl in moving car in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

PTI
Published : Aug 2, 2018, 2:07 pm IST
Updated : Aug 2, 2018, 2:07 pm IST

Praveen and girl met each other through Facebook, after which Praveen started putting pressure on the girl to meet him, the police said.

When the girl arrived to meet Praveen, the accused pushed her inside the car and took turns to rape her in the moving vehicle, the police said. (Photo: File | Representational)
 When the girl arrived to meet Praveen, the accused pushed her inside the car and took turns to rape her in the moving vehicle, the police said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Yamunanagar: Two men allegedly raped a 15-year-old Dalit girl in a moving car in Yamunanagar in Haryana, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the minor’s mother on Tuesday, a case was registered against Praveen, 37, and his friend.

In her complaint, the woman said her daughter was in trauma since the incident. She said the two men had also threatened her daughter not to disclose the incident to anyone, saying they would eliminate her family.

Praveen and the girl met each other through social networking site Facebook, after which Praveen started putting pressure on the girl to meet him, the police said.

On July 26, he called the minor near Lal Dwara temple, where he along with his friend was waiting in a car, they said.

When the girl arrived, the accused pushed her inside the car and took turns to rape her in the moving vehicle, the police said. The two men later left the girl in a park near her house.

Praveen was arrested on Wednesday while his friend is yet to be arrested, the police said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the provisions of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, they said.

Tags: crime against minor, facebook, 15-yr-old raped in car, indian penal code, pocso act
Location: India, Haryana, Yamuna Nagar

MOST POPULAR

1

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

2

Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Priyanka Chopra’s 'engagement' news and it’s too hilarious

3

Pilot daughter's farewell to air hostess mother on last day of job wins hearts

4

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

5

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham