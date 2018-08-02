2 men rape 15 yr-old Dalit girl in moving car in Haryana’s Yamunanagar

Praveen and girl met each other through Facebook, after which Praveen started putting pressure on the girl to meet him, the police said.

Yamunanagar: Two men allegedly raped a 15-year-old Dalit girl in a moving car in Yamunanagar in Haryana, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a complaint lodged by the minor’s mother on Tuesday, a case was registered against Praveen, 37, and his friend.

In her complaint, the woman said her daughter was in trauma since the incident. She said the two men had also threatened her daughter not to disclose the incident to anyone, saying they would eliminate her family.

Praveen and the girl met each other through social networking site Facebook, after which Praveen started putting pressure on the girl to meet him, the police said.

On July 26, he called the minor near Lal Dwara temple, where he along with his friend was waiting in a car, they said.

When the girl arrived, the accused pushed her inside the car and took turns to rape her in the moving vehicle, the police said. The two men later left the girl in a park near her house.

Praveen was arrested on Wednesday while his friend is yet to be arrested, the police said.

The accused have been booked under relevant sections of the IPC and the provisions of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act, they said.