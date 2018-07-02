The Asian Age | News

Monday, Jul 02, 2018

India, Crime

Mother stabs 6-year-old son with dagger while bathing him in Chandigarh

PTI
Published : Jul 2, 2018, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : Jul 2, 2018, 2:42 pm IST

The boy suffered injuries in chest and abdomen and died on the spot, the SHO said. (Photo: File | Representational)
Chandigarh: A woman allegedly killed her six-year-old son on Sunday with a dagger in Punjab's Bathinda district, police said.

The accused allegedly attacked her only son with a dagger while giving him a bath at home in Bhai Mati Dass Nagar, said Bathinda Station House Officer (Civil Lines) Rashpal Singh.

The boy suffered injuries in chest and abdomen and died on the spot, the SHO said.

Police said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the attack and the matter was being investigated.

The accused has been arrested and a case under relevant section of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against her, they said.

Tags: mother stabs 6-yr-old son, kills son while bathing him, indian penal code, crime
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

