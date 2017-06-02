The Asian Age | News

Friday, Jun 02, 2017

India, Crime

Jharkhand: 7-month-old girl sacrificed for successful conception

PTI
Published : Jun 2, 2017, 2:02 pm IST
Updated : Jun 2, 2017, 2:11 pm IST

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
Jamshedpur: A man with the help of a tantrik allegedly sacrificed a 7-month-old baby to appease God, so that he and his wife could have a child in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Friday.

Bhadoi Kalindi and a tantrik, Karmu Kalindi were arrested by police on Thursday from Chaida village under Tiruldih police station, said Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Chandil), Sandeep Bhagat.

Bhadoi, a snake charmer was married for about eight years ago but had no issue, the SDPO said adding that he decided to sacrifice a child to appease God so that he and his wife could have a child.

On the night of May 26, Bhadoi and Karmu abducted the baby girl, who was the daughter of Karmu's neighbour Subhash Gope, in her sleep and sacrificed her at a cremation ghat near a river at Tiruldih, Bhagat said.

Karmu was missing after the incident, which led police to suspect his involvement in the abduction of the child, Bhagat said adding that police arrested him and Bhadoi.

Both of them have confessed to the crime during interrogation on Thursday, the SDPO said.

Police have seized the weapon used to sacrifice the infant from Bhadoi’s house, the SDPO said adding that a search has been launched to recover the body of the baby girl.

Tags: human sacrifice, superstition, infanticide, indian penal code
Location: India, Jharkhand, Jamshedpur

