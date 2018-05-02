The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 02, 2018 | Last Update : 11:16 AM IST

India, Crime

UP teen resists sexual assault, man pushes her off terrace

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 2, 2018, 9:53 am IST
Updated : May 2, 2018, 9:56 am IST

The victim's mother pointed out that the accused had made similar attempts in the past as well.

The police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Act. (Photo: ANI)
 The police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Act. (Photo: ANI)

Shahjahanpur: A teenage girl was pushed off a building terrace when she resisted a man's attempt to molest her in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur on Tuesday. 

The incident took place when the man, who was attempting to the molest the teenager, failed in his attempt and pushed her off the terrace in a fit of rage. The victim was rushed to a hospital and has suffered serious injuries.    

The victim's mother pointed out that the accused had made similar attempts in the past as well. However, no arrests have been made so far. 

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and SC/ST Act.

After the outrage over the Unnao rape case last month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that his government will not compromise on its policy of zero-tolerance in cases of sexual assault on women and children.

Despite this two more cases of sexual assault in the state came to the fore on Tuesday. 

According to an NDTV report, a 14-year-old was allegedly kidnapped and raped by four men on Sunday in Bareilly. Four auto-rickshaw drivers kidnapped the teen near the station, said Santosh Kumar, a railway police officer. 

Another case was of a disturbing phone video being circulated. The video was of a woman being sexually assaulted by two men. The victim's sister alleged that the woman was gang-raped and the attackers posted the video online. 

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: uttar pradesh government, chief minister yogi adityanath, sexual assault case, protection of children from sexual offences (pocso)
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Shahjahanpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Ex-couple Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid are back together

2

Watch: Terrifying moment man is attacked by lion in front of screaming onlookers

3

Dogs may cause urinary tract infections, says study

4

Google marks Dadasaheb Phalke's birthday with Doodle

5

Tripura CM says people should keep cows, not run after government jobs, Twitter reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Anushka Sharma in a still from 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.

Happy Birthday Anushka Sharma: The woman with one life, many roles

Poster of 'Kalank'.

This member of Nawab family joins Kalank team Varun, Alia, Sanjay, Madhuri

'Daas Dev' trailer launch.

Daas Dev: Richa, Aditi’s cold war affects promotions; Sudhir ignores film for London

Farah Khan on the sets of 'Dhadak' with Ishaan Khatter and Sridevi's daughter Janhvi.

Janhvi Kapoor steps into mom Sridevi’s shoes for Sonam Kapoor’s wedding?

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone at Mijwan fashion show. (Photo: Instagram)

Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor manages to poke Deepika Padukone years after break up

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana and others were spotted in the city. See latest pictures of your favourite stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Hotness alert: Hrithik, Varun, Ranbir, Ayushmann, Arjun step out in style

Bollywood celebrities like Bhumi Pednekar, Fatami Sana Shaikh, David Dhawan and others gathered at the special screening of Rajkummar Rao's 'Omerta' and also director Hansal Mehta’s Birthday party last night in Mumbai. See all the exclusive pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

B-town celebs gather at Omerta's special screening & Hansal Mehta’s b'day

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was in Dubai on Thursday to inaugurate showrooms of Kalyan Jewellers at Meena Bazar. See the photos here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan inaugurates jewellery shop at Dubai

Karan Johar promoted a Y-Films (Yash Raj brainchild) product at an event, whereas Ranbir Kapoor and Taimur Ali Khan made sure to bring smiles to faces by just appearing.

Karan Johar promotes 6 band; Taimur, Ranbir make it great day

The trailer of 'Veere Di Wedding' was unveiled among the media and fans at a suburban theatre on Wednesday. It was all about the girl gang at the much-awaited venue.

Veere Di Wedding trailer launches with Kareena, Sonam, Swara and Shikha

The day yesterday was eventful as Ranbir Kapoor went all out to promote his upcoming release 'Sanju' by launching his teaser among the media as well as with the cricketers at the IPL match.

Sanju teaser launch: Ranbir promotes movie with media and sports fans

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham