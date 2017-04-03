1 cop killed, 14 injured as militants hurl grenade in Srinagar

Sunday, Apr 02, 2017 | Last Update : 09:54 PM IST
Srinagar: At least 14 police personnel were injured and 1 killed on Sunday in a grenade attack by militants in Nowhatta area of old Srinagar.
Militants hurled the grenade on a police party next to Ganjbaksh Park in Nowhatta area of the city at around 7:00 pm when the cops were withdrawing from there after day-long law and order duty, a police official said.
He said 14 policemen were injured in the grenade blast.
The injured cops were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
