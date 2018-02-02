The Asian Age | News

Class 9 boy found dead in Delhi school toilet, family claims son beaten up

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Feb 2, 2018, 9:00 am IST
Updated : Feb 2, 2018, 9:08 am IST

Police are questioning his classmates and the students who had found him in an unconscious state in the bathroom.

The family alleged that he was beaten up by some students and left to die in the washroom. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: A Class 9 student died under mysterious circumstances after he was allegedly found unconscious on his school's premises in northeast Delhi's Karawal Nagar, police said.

Tusshar (16) was found unconscious by some students in the bathroom and was taken to a hospital. He was later referred to the GTB Hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Though the school administration claimed that he was suffering loose motions, the boy's family alleged that he had a fight with some students and was thrashed, police said.

However, the police said that no injury marks were found on the boy's body.

On the basis of a complaint by the boy's family, a case has been registered. The medical board will conduct the post mortem on Friday, they said.

Tusshar is a resident of Karawal Nagar.

The family also alleged that school authorities were trying to shield the students he had a fight with.

They also alleged that he was beaten up by some students and left to die in the washroom, according to a report in NDTV.

This resembles the Pradyuman murder case, where a class 2 student of Gurgaon's Ryan International School was found dead with his throat slit in the school toilet on September 8 last year.

Local residents along with the boy's family members staged a protest at the Karawal Nagar Chowk and demanded a probe into the matter.

Karawal Nagar MLA Kapil Mishra said that he is monitoring the situation and is in touch with the police and hospital authorities.

Tags: class 9 student found dead, pradyuman murder case, ryan international school, thrashed
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

