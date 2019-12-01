Hyd man sends obscene photos to friend's minor daughter, arrested after family informs cops

The accused has taken the victim's contact number a few days ago and since then he was sharing obscene pictures with her.

Hyderabad: A 40-year-old man was arrested for sending obscene pictures to a friend's minor daughter here, police said on Saturday.

According to Kachiguda police, a man has been taken into custody for sending obscene pictures and texts to the 17-year-old girl.

The accused has taken the victim's contact number a few days ago and since then he was sharing obscene pictures with her.

After receiving the complaint, a case under section 11 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered on November 30 and the accused was arrested and sent to judicial remand.