Delhi cab driver befriends minor, rapes her at his home; arrested

New Delhi: A 30-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl, whom he had been dropping to school for the past two-three months, police said Thursday.

The incident was reported from east Delhi's Madhu Vihar and the accused was victim's neighbour who had befriended the girl, they said.

According to a complaint received by the police on Wednesday, the alleged incident took place in September.

The incident came to light after the school teacher informed the girl's parents that she missed the school on one occasion in September, police said. Her parents confronted her about bunking school and she narrated her ordeal, they added.

The accused had befriended the girl and one day instead of dropping her to school, he took her to his house where he allegedly raped her, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered under the relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO (Protection of Children From Sexual Offences) Act, he added.