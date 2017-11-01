The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Nov 01, 2017

India, Crime

From reel to real: Vehicle robbers Jai, Veeru nabbed from south Delhi

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2017, 11:40 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 11:41 am IST

The police have recovered 13 stolen autorickshaws and a scooty thereby solving six cases of motor vehicle theft.

Two suspected robbers, referred to as 'Jai' and 'Veeru', popular characters of the iconic Bollywood film 'Sholay', were arrested from south Delhi for their alleged involvement in motor vehicle thefts. (Representational Image)
 Two suspected robbers, referred to as 'Jai' and 'Veeru', popular characters of the iconic Bollywood film 'Sholay', were arrested from south Delhi for their alleged involvement in motor vehicle thefts. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Two suspected robbers, referred to as 'Jai' and 'Veeru', popular characters of the iconic Bollywood film 'Sholay', were arrested from south Delhi for their alleged involvement in motor vehicle thefts, police said on Tuesday. 

Jamshed Alam, 18, a resident of Sangam Vihar, and Irshad, 21, who lives in Shiv Park, they said.

The police have recovered 13 stolen autorickshaws and a scooty thereby solving six cases of motor vehicle theft.

On October 29, the police received a tip-off about the accused coming to a specific location following which they laid a trap and arrested the accused.

During an interrogation, both the accused confessed to have committed several vehicle thefts in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), the polcie said.

"Both the accused are good friends and were inspired by the iconic Bollywood movie 'Sholay' and are known as 'Jai' and 'Veeru' in the locality," the police said.

Initially, both used to drive an autorickshaw on rent to earn livelihood.

Later, to make quick money, they started stealing auto rickshaws from Gurgaon or Faridabad, they said.

