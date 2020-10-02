Friday, Oct 02, 2020 | Last Update : 01:06 AM IST

  India   Crime  01 Oct 2020  Pakistan initiates unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC
India, Crime

Pakistan initiates unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Oct 1, 2020, 10:33 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2020, 10:33 pm IST

They said that the Pakistani troops resorted to an unprovoked violation of the November 2003 ceasefire understanding along the LoC’s Nougam

 It added that the duo was after sustaining grievous injuries in Pakistani firing airlifted to 150 GH Hospital in neighbouring Rajouri district (ANI file photo)

Three Indian soldiers were killed and five others wounded in Pakistani firing in two different sectors of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara and Poonch districts during past 24 hours, the Army authorities said here on Thursday evening.

They said that the Pakistani troops resorted to an “unprovoked violation” of the November 2003 ceasefire understanding along the LoC’s Nougam sector in Kupwara on Thursday.

 

“Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along LoC in Nougam sector, Kupwara today morning by firing mortars and other weapons, resulting in fatal injuries to two of our soldiers whereas the four others wounded were immediately evacuated to a military hospital,” defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. He added that the Indian troops were giving “befitting response” to the Pakistani firing and shelling.

Earlier on Wednesday night, Lance Naik Karnail Singh was killed and another Indian soldier Rifleman Virender Singh injured in Pakistan firing along the LoC’s Mankote sector in Poonch, the Army said.

It added that the duo was after sustaining grievous injuries in Pakistani firing airlifted to 150 GH Hospital in neighbouring Rajouri district. “Unfortunately, Karnail Singh died before being admitted and his body was brought back to battalion headquarters of 10 JAK Rifles.

 

Virender Singh has sustained injuries in his right eye and is receiving treatment in the hospital,” a defence spokesman said in Poonch. He also said that the Indian troops gave a “befitting reply” to Pakistani firing.

On Monday, an Indian soldier was injured in a similar clash in the LoC’s Machil sector in Kupwara, the Army said adding that his condition is stable.

In Islamabad, Pakistan armed forces spokesperson Major General Babar Iftikhar said that the Indian Army “resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation using automatics and heavy mortars” in Jandrot sector along the LOC “deliberately targeting civilian population”on Wedneday. He added that a 65-year- old woman was injured in the Indian shelling in Kathar village.

 

He further said the earlier on Tuesday, a 15-year-old boy was killed and four other civilians including a woman were injured in the Indian firing and shelling in the LoC’s Baroh and Tandar sectors. He claimed, “Pakistan Army troops responded and targeted those posts which had initiated the fire. There are reports of substantial damage to Indian posts in men and material and during the intense exchange of fire Sepoy Shafique fighting valiantly embraced shahadat (martyrdom).”

The Srinagar-based Defence spokesman, Colonel Kalia, in a WhatsApp message late Thursday night said, “Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC’s Keran and Machhal sectors today afternoon by firing artillery guns, mortars and other weapons. Befitting response is being given.”

 

Tags: pakistan ceasefire violations, line of control (loc), encounter in kupwara
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

